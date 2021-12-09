CLINTON – YWCA Clinton is providing notice that unredeemed gift cards will no longer be accepted after Jan. 31, 2021.
Unused gift cards purchased prior to December 2021, can be brought to the YWCA to exchange for new gift cards. The YWCA has implemented a new gift card system effective December 2021. Old gift cards will no longer be valid and must be exchanged.
YWCA gift cards can be used to purchase memberships, day passes, smoothies, snack bar items or apparel at YWCA Clinton. With the new system, members and guests will be able to add funds to their cards at any time. To purchase a new gift card, stop by the YWCA front desk.
To learn more about the YWCA gift card exchange, please contact YWCA Operations Director Stephanie Sommers at 242-2110, Ext. 300.
To learn more about YWCA programs and services, or how you can get involved, visit the YWCA Clinton website at ywcaclinton.org or call 242-2110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.