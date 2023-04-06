CLINTON — YWCA Clinton has announced the 2023 honorees for the 50th annual YWCA Woman of Achievement Awards.
“It’s not about being seen or heard. It’s about the impact that you can make by having a heart to serve your community well. It comes down to seeing a gap and filling it. These women do just that. They work hard so that the people they come in contact feel seen, needed, and wanted,” said YWCA Marketing Coordinator Annie Moody.
This year's honorees are:
Arian Stowe, Young Woman of Achievement Honoree. This high school senior is recognized for her leadership qualities in school, extracurricular activities, church, and/or outside organizations.
“Arian is a natural leader, giving her time to community service. Whether it be in the classroom, helping at the fire department, or acting as a teen adviser, Arian spends her days helping others become the best they can be. Arian is a community changer,” said nominator Amanda Snyder.
Dina Jetter White, Civic/Community Woman of Achievement Honoree. This Civic/Community leader is recognized for having a history of volunteer services to her community and serves as a leader in the change for good.
“Dina knows that tomorrow’s leaders are shaped by today’s events. She uses her strengths in communication coupled with her heart to serve the youth of our community through her contributions to the Felix Adler Center and school supply drive. Our community is blessed to have her,” said nominator Sarah Lind. She was also nominated by Paula White and Lanie Lass.
Melissa Werner, Professional Woman of Achievement Honoree. A role model for women in the workplace, this honoree stands out in her contributions to her profession.
“Melissa continuously goes above and beyond so that each customer feels seen, valued, and heard. She pays attention to detail, ensuring that customers are pleased with the product – that’s everything to her,” said nominator Pam Petersen.
Dianne Prichard, County Woman of Achievement Honoree. This honoree meets the criteria of the Civic/Community or Professional category, and lives, works, and/or volunteers in rural Clinton County or in bordering counties.
“Dianne is a go-getter. She exemplifies that no matter the age or lifestyle, with hard work and determination, any woman can follow her lead to serve their communities well,” said nominator Anne-Marie Gephart.
Amanda Eberhart, Religious Woman of Achievement Honoree. This leader is recognized as one who stands out in her faith community. This honoree is an extraordinary leader and/or volunteer.
“Amanda knows how to make anyone feel at home. She lends a helping hand where it’s needed, a hug to someone who could use one, a prayer for those hurting, and a smile to all. She is truly a delight to be around,” said nominator Erin Meyerman.
Lynn Chambell, Unsung Hero/YWCA Honoree. This honoree has a direct association with YWCA Clinton and exemplifies the YWCA mission.
“Lynn is amazing. She is very loyal and has dedicated 54 years of service to a single organization, which is almost unheard of these days. She volunteers weekly at the YWCA and her skills offer tremendous support to those in the accounting department. We love her good attitude and quick wit. She is our unsung hero. It’s time to give her some praise,” said nominator Kristin Jennings.
Brown’s Shoe Fit, Business Honoree. This employer promotes an environment that enables women to be successful in the workplace and community.
“It’s not about where you are from. It’s about the heart to serve the community that you are in. Brown’s Shoe Fit does just that. Even though this business has changed ownership several times over the last 10 years, its mission has remained the same – to serve the community well by filling in the needed gaps. This past year, Brown’s has donated items to local schools in our community for those in need. When you see a business doing good, it makes you want to support them,” said nominator Mardell Flippen.
The Woman of Achievement honorees will recognized at an in-person event this year after a couple of years off due to the pandemic. The YWCA will also be recognizing the 2020-2022 honorees at this year’s event. Honorees for 2020 include Deanna Posey, Ann Reed, Karlee Low, Marica Larson, Kathleen Holland and Kira Price.
“We thank them for their strong impact and leadership,” said Moody.
Young Woman Achievement honoree for 2021 was Ava Ruden and for 2022 was HIllary Burken.
The 50th annual Women of Achievement Awards will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 20 at the Vista Grande in Clinton.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ywcaclinton.org/empowering-women/ or by calling the YWCA front desk at 242-2110.
For more information, contact Moody at 242-2110, Ext. 103, or marketing@ywcaclinton.org. To view a list of past Woman of Achievement Honorees, visit ywcaclinton.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.