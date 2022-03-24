CLINTON - YWCA Clinton has postponed the Annual Woman of Achievement Banquet until 2023 due to the ongoing pandemic.
For nearly 50 years, YWCA Clinton has recognized the achievements of women in Clinton and the surrounding areas with the Woman of Achievement Awards Banquet. Since the first banquet held in 1973, over 280 women and businesses have been honored.
“It was a difficult decision to make; however, we are very excited for our 2023 event, where we will honor the past three years’ of Woman of Achievement honorees together,” said Katie Likens, Development Director for YWCA Clinton.
The YWCA will continue to honor an outstanding high school senior with the Annual YWCA Young Woman of Achievement award. The nomination process is now open. Forms can be accessed for online submission at ywcaclinton.org; paper copies are also available at the YWCA front desk.
Honorees who receive a Woman of Achievement Award embody the mission of YWCA Clinton by giving generously of themselves to Clinton and the surrounding area. They also demonstrate leadership through their professional work or service to the community.
The 2023 Woman of Achievement Banquet is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2023.
