JOHNSTON — Keaton Zeimet, a senior at Central DeWitt High School in DeWitt, was recently honored as a 2021 recipient of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Student Athlete Achievement Award.
The scholarship presentation aired during the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament in Des Moines. The IBA Student Athlete Achievement Award recognizes a graduating senior student-athlete who not only excels in athletics, but also in the classroom and the community.
Scott Jansen, commercial lending officer and vice president of First Central State Bank in DeWitt, presented Zeimet with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of his choice.
“Presenting Keaton with this scholarship is a great testament to his hard work, both on and off the mat. He’s a great student and leader for not only the Central DeWitt School District, but the community in general,” Jansen said. “Iowa banks have always prioritized helping communities and the people who call those places home, so we’re proud to join in this long-standing tradition of presenting this award.”
Zeimet was selected for the award based on his scholastic standing, leadership experience, involvement in school-related activities, citizenship and athletic participation. The recorded scholarship presentation can be viewed on the IBA Facebook page.
For more than three decades, the IBA has sponsored the Student Athlete Achievement Awards in partnership with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The program includes awards to student-athletes in football, basketball and wrestling. The IBA has awarded more than $270,000 in scholarships since the program began.
