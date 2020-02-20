WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack has announced that high school students in Iowa’s Second Congressional District may now begin to submit their original artwork to be considered for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
The annual competition is hosted by the United States House of Representatives to recognize talented young artists from across the nation. The winning student from each district is invited to Washington, D.C. to attend a reception held in their honor and will have his or her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. The deadline for entries to be received is April 3.
“Year after year, the vast amount of talent that Iowa’s students display continues to amaze me. The creativity of our talented young artists demonstrates that the arts are thriving in Iowa,” said Loebsack. “For a young artist, having your artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol is quite a remarkable accomplishment. I look forward to seeing this year’s entries and meeting the winning student.”
Once again, this year’s winner will be chosen by the public through an online vote. Details on how to submit art work are available by visiting Loebsack’s website.
All entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, April 3. The artist of the winning piece will receive two round trip tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend the reception and unveiling of their artwork in the Capitol (all other expenses must be covered by the winner).
For additional details about the competition, students or teachers should contact Rob Sueppel at (319) 351-0789 or by email at Robert.Sueppel@mail.house.gov.
