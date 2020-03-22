Every day on pages A2 and the Family page, the Clinton Herald publishes a list of events happening that day and over the next few week.
COVID-19 changed that.
As meetings, fish frys and exhibitions were canceled last week, the lists fell off those pages and in its place could be found a roster of cancellations. Now everything is canceled, with Illinois residents under a shelter at home order and businesses on both sides of the river limited in how they operate.
Life as we know it has come to a standstill.
And when that happens, it’s very easy to focus on the negative of the situation we find ourselves in, for who knows how long.
But there is good news out there. Families are spending more time together listening to music, reading books, working on puzzles and watching movies.
Museums tours and Broadway productions are streaming online at no charge to viewers. Books can be downloaded free. Musicians are putting on mini-concerts from their homes, and any genre of music can be enjoyed online.
And judging from my Facebook newsfeed, houses are more clean and organized.
So what are you doing to make the most of this time?
We want to hear from you. What activities are you doing with your kids, maybe something you can share with other readers as we all try to fill out out days?
An art project, or possibly a recipe.
At the same time, we at the Herald are starting to put pages together that are more family feature focused.
It’s super easy to fill our pages up with the hard-hitting virus news. Cancellations, case counts and press conferences do that on their own. But what we want to do is to shift our focus to the lighter side for a bit by adding puzzles, coloring pages and more of the good news stories that are out there.
So let us know about the good that is going on. In return, we’ll give you fun things to do.
It’s one way that we all can get through this thing – together.
