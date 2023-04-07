CLINTON — A mural commissioned by Clinton’s Synergy group will soon be painted onto the wall of LumberKings Stadium that sits parallel to Sixth Avenue North.
“We live in a great town that is on the rise, and we want to contribute to the positivity in the town,” Synergy facilitator Philip Swanson says. “The more buildings that get repaired, businesses come to town, public art is displayed, exciting events come to town… the more that people desire to live here in Clinton, Iowa, and possibly even relocate to raise their families here.”
The 10-foot-by-65-foot mural, Swanson says, will come at a cost of $10,000 and will celebrate the history of baseball in Clinton while also incorporating “an extreme futuristic vibe for it to really pop off the wall.”
Within the next couple weeks, the wall of the stadium will be cleaned and prepared for the artwork of Cameron Raab. A 2007 graduate of Clinton High School, Raab now works as a graphic designer for video game company Bungie. This will be his second mural, inspired by depictions of the future in movies and art that he was exposed to growing up.
“I wanted to put my own spin on what the LumberKings of the future might look like,” Raab says, “both as a way to honor the art and artists that inspired me but also as a way to send up a signal in a very public way that I think Clinton’s best days are ahead of it.”
The project is planned to be completed prior to the Tailgate N’ Tallboys country music festival that begins in Clinton on June 8.
“I think what the Synergy group is doing here and throughout the community is great," said LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow. "The mural here will be seen by fans attending events held at the facility, as well as other attractions on the riverfront during the entire year. Their creativity and passion for their projects to make our community even better should be applauded and promoted.”
Other murals the Synergy group is working on finalizing the details of include a piece by graffiti artist Jacob Schoenhaar. Schoenhaar, originally from western Illinois, specializes in digital designs, graphic artwork, and graffiti. He is also the artist who completed the mural located on Sixth Avenue South.
Another community-themed piece in the works is to be done by artist Hayle Calvin. With a bachelor’s degree in graphic design that she earned from the University of Northern Iowa in 2021, this will be her first mural.
Synergy is a 5-year-old STEM initiative provided through the Clinton School District, but the projects the group has taken on have moved beyond STEM-focused initiatives and into the territory of economic development. Guided by facilitators Swanson and Bill Misiewicz, the students work with local businesses and community members on projects that help to improve the quality of life in Clinton.
The murals project began in 2021 with the idea to have such artwork completed within the city originating from the Downtown Clinton Alliance. The Synergy group decided to take on the project.
Artwork has since been completed on the exterior walls of Homer’s Deli and Sweetheart Bakery at 241 Main Ave., Midwest Pets for Life at 129 Fourth Ave. South, and the Clinton County Historical Society Museum at 601 S. First St.
“As for future murals,” Swanson says, “who knows. Synergy is more than willing to work with local businesses or agencies on creating great local public art for people to enjoy. We would love to keep murals a part of what we do, but we also would love to help local businesses solve problems and create solutions for the benefit of their business while also gaining valuable learning opportunities for our future groups of students in the years to come.”
For updates on the progress and developments of Synergy murals, visit www.facebook.com/SynergyClinton
