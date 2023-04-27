When area people reminisce about the Flood of 1965, there are two distinct views — one from Clinton and one from Fulton, Ill. This article will concentrate on Fulton since they completed a four-month study of that significant event in their history. They have done arduous research, recorded personal stories and created traveling displays.
Clintonites likely remember the sandbag dike and being miraculously spared from the raging river’s wrath. Fulton wasn’t so fortunate. They didn’t have closeable storm sewers, and two-thirds of the land was inundated. Today’s survivors paint a picture of heroic efforts which maintained feelings of victory over monumental tragedy.
Mayor Warren Wiersema describes how he and so many leaders felt helpless at times, but they were too busy to dwell upon it. He even felt physically threatened because many families were confused, frustrated and angry that they couldn’t return to flooded homes in dangerous areas.
General Electric and the Whiteside County Civil Defense provided Ducks (WWII amphibious vehicles) to transport workers from the “island” of Fulton as well as for other critical activities.
“We met at the fire station, rode a truck to Cattail Road, and then a Duck carried us to ‘Blind Charlie’s Corner’ on Penrose Road where cars waited to take us to work,” Wiersema said. That was north and east of “Fulton Island.”
The old refrigerator door-sign is still in the hands of Fulton’s Historical Society and has been retouched by Wiersema. It is the emblematic artifact from the whole glorious affair, because it was the contact point with the outside world. Everyone knew just where the critical spot was at “Blind Charlie’s Corner,” and the national news even used the colorful phrase but, ironically, no one knew who Blind Charlie was.
There are no words of complaint from Howard Swanson, then-fire chief and now a member of the Fulton Flood Protection District (or Russell Sikkema and Delb Housenga). Taxes are still levied for it. Nor, do you hear any from veterans describing the event who’ve worked on the research committee — such as Bill and Betty Abbott and others listed below. Bill tells of his chickens, who continued to lay eggs every day in spite of floating on bales of straw. The Abbotts discovered that, for fully a week ahead of the flood, great numbers of animals were heading for their farm and other high spots.
The homeless and hungry were fed at the fire station. The National Guard was fed at the Dutch Boy, helicopters landed at the Junior High, and groceries could be bought at Bob’s Certified Food Store if you could paddle there. Fortunately, everyone assisted one another.
The city’s fire department filled thousands of basements with clean water, in order to prevent implosion. Those who didn’t get that done had a big stinky mess to deal with. Cleanup lasted the entire summer, and all suffered in a myriad of ways. Barb Mask was being married that spring, but her reception destination — the Fulton American Legion — was gone. It was washed away by the flood.
Fifth graders, who visit the Fulton (Martin House) Museum each year, are always most interested in this part of Fulton history, which is the flood. They are incredulous of the suffering and destruction and rebirth of their community. When they hear the stories of Ducks, dikes, sewers and mass evacuation, they marvel. When Art Workman refused to leave his property, kids smile at his bravery, and when they next learn of his removal from his roof some hours later, they are aghast. The flood swept forward in minutes and what was, was no more.
Blind Charlie’s Corner was depicted by national news as a beacon/terminal at the end of Penrose Road. Wayne Bastian, Fulton historian, told of the flood in 1880 when, at 22 feet, the river was 4 miles wide. It must have been double that in 1965.
Many thought the Lock and Dam Road exploded and some insist on saying “The Dam Road Broke.” But the Corps of Engineers tell us that it never happened; it only seemed like it due to happening so fast. Erosion perhaps caused gravel areas to cave in, but asphalt held up better, in what some called a 40 mph onslaught. Engineer Bill Barber, from Albany, Ill., says “It only seemed that way, because of the fear and panic.” He recalls someone in a boat stopping near his house, at the time surrounded by water, and asking if his family wanted to be rescued. He replied, “We’re OK, we’ve still got some steaks in the freezer and plenty of other food.”
Fifteen thousand acres (two-thirds) of Fulton were flooded. The water treatment plant stayed open, but the sewer plant was closed for 24 days. The Guard, the Salvation Army, the Red Cross and the Reformed Church worked tirelessly to collect hundreds of blankets and groceries — worth $67,000 dollars. WSDR radio in Sterling, Ill., raised $51,000 in 24 hours. The damage was more than $1 million and Fulton used more than 120,000 sandbags.
An even bigger project would follow. A small dike was constructed for the 1967 flood and the plans were laid for a $20 million permanent one. How could that ever be accomplished?
———
The late Gary Herrity was a long-time Clinton Herald columnist. This column was published in the Clinton Herald on May 2, 2010.
