FULTON, Ill. — Between now and April 30, Fulton’s community foundation, the Fulton Association for Community Enrichment, is offering a way for anyone to accomplish three goals through one donation honoring or remembering someone important to them.
This could be a family member who has passed away, the love of your life, a friend who is always there for you, a community member who stands out, or a tribute for any other reason under the sun.
First, each donation of at least $25 to the Community Impact Fund will be acknowledged on the LOVE SOMEONE, LOVE FULTON display through Dutch Days in the windows of the Masonic Lodge in downtown Fulton – that’s the “love someone” component.
Second, all donations will do good within Fulton, building up the fund used to provide grants to local charitable groups which provide many services throughout Fulton – that’s the “love Fulton” component.
Third, more than $3,000 in matching dollars remain available from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation, doubling the impact of each gift received through April 30 or until more than $3,000 in new donations has been received, whichever comes first – and that’s a double dose of “love Fulton.”
Directing memorials and honorariums to FACE is a way to pay tribute to someone because those gifts stay in Fulton, helping the community about which that person cared. The current display and the matching dollars are an added bonus for the next several months. Contact Connie Koehn at (815) 589-2646, for more information.
FACE is an affiliate of the Quad Cities Community Foundation.
