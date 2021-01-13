The Clinton LumberKings announced today that they will be joining the Prospect League – a 16-team Collegiate Wood Bat league with teams spread across the Midwest from eastern Missouri to western Pennsylvania.
Dennis Pingel, 81, of Camanche passed away, Tuesday at Park Vista - Camanche. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. A full obit will be in Saturday's paper.
