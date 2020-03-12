CLINTON — Minor League Baseball officials announced Thursday that the MiLB season will be delayed due to COVID-19.
That delay will affect the Clinton LumberKings, whose home opener was set for April 16.
"In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season," according to a statement issued Thursday afternoon.
"We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.
"The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.