LOWDEN – The Clinton Zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League held its Spring Rally recently in Lowden.
Sheryl Zinda, Zone president, opened the meeting with the LWML pledge. The District Convention was held June 10 and 11 in Cedar Falls. The 2023 National Convention will be held in Milwaukee and the 2025 National Convention will be held in Omaha.
The Fall Clinton Zone Rally will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte. No date has been set yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.