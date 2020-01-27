CLINTON — For the third consecutive year, LyondellBasell, the operator of the Clinton Complex, has been named to Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies”.
LyondellBasell is ranked fifth and is viewed as having one the strongest reputations across a variety of industry sectors.
“There is no single measure to earn this recognition, and making the list for the third consecutive year highlights the outstanding work of our staff,” said Yarelis Hernandez, Clinton site manager. “We know we must continue advancing the world we live in through growth and innovation, coupled with the commitment and diligence of our exceptional employees and contractors.”
Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired” list identifies the world’s most respected companies, as ranked by peers, board members and financial advisers on the company’s performance in nine key areas. These include the ability to attract and retain talent, the quality of management, social responsibility, innovation, quality of products and services, use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment value and global competitiveness.
In 2019, LyondellBasell:
▪ successfully completed a turnaround safely, providing an economic boost of $26.8 million to Clinton and the surrounding area.
▪ played a leadership role in creating and launching the first global, cross-value chain Alliance to End Plastic Waste.
▪ collaborated with Samsonite to create a suitcase collection made of 100 percent post-consumer plastic waste provided through our Quality Circular Polymers joint venture with SUEZ.
▪ advanced our molecular recycling capabilities and announced the construction of a small-scale pilot plant in Ferrara, Italy to convert post-consumer plastic waste into feedstock.
▪ successfully produced plastics at commercial scale using sustainable bio-based raw materials, such as waste and residue oils in collaboration with Neste.
▪ announced Memoranda of Understanding to form two joint ventures in China that will produce chemicals used in a variety of applications including construction materials, packaging and furnishings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.