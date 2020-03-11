DEWITT — Emma Hubner’s passion for art began as soon as she figured out how to scribble on paper.
She admits she’s been hooked ever since.
The 25-year-old Quad-City native, who is an elementary art teacher living in Bettendorf, is the latest artist to have her work on display at First Central Gallery, located in the lobby of the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
The exhibit will be available for viewing through April 17.
As an elementary student, Hubner began taking oil painting lessons from Fran Wheeler at the Painter’s Attic.
“That’s where my passion bloomed,” she related.
Hubner went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in painting and art education at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. She also minored in creative writing and art history, both of which continue to influence her work today, Hubner noted.
When she isn’t teaching her students, Hubner spends her free time teaching herself how to create digital art in additional to traditional art.
The self-described “artist, fantasy bookworm and nature enthusiast” said toward the end of college she started using darker colors and tried to incorporate people.
However, she was unsatisfied with the results.
“I had a year when I didn’t paint much, and instead explored traditional and digital illustration,” Hubner explained. “When I came back to painting, I realized that all my new art incorporated pastel colors. These colors revitalized the magic of painting for me, and now my artwork feels more authentic.”
The time she spent experimenting with digital art forced the artist out of her comfort zone. When Hubner began painting again, she was excited to try her new media on canvas — including illustration markers, glitter medium, gel pens and technical pens.
“Sequential artists’ use of bold, black lines inspired me to use technical pens and markers for dramatic lines,” Hubner related. “I realized using ink and markers made me plan my compositions more thoroughly and allowed me to make small details more naturally. I experimented with mixed media because it helps me show the story I wish to tell.”
Her art, she added, is centered around what brings her peace — reading fantasy and comic books, hiking in the woods and caring about others.
“When reading fantasy, a reader must let go of what they know in order to understand a new, whimsical point of view,” Hubner shared. “I am interested in this genre because, although fictional, these stories are based on real emotions and human experiences.”
She said viewers of her display at First Central Gallery can expect to see whimsical landscapes and figures influenced by fairy tales, mythology and nature.
“I like to incorporate the ‘Iowa-ness’ and medieval fantasy of it,” she said of one of the paintings hanging on the gallery wall called “Medieval Countryside.”
She loves reading, particularly the genre of fantasy, and an element of that can be found in nearly all of her paintings.
For Hubner, the creation of her art is almost as significant as the finished product.
“In life, we often feel we don’t have control over our lives,” she noted. “Creating art not only gives you control, but also gives one the power to make the impossible possible. To me, art is magical. It’s zen. It gives me a connection to my surroundings, to others and helps me better know myself.
“I hope my art helps viewers appreciate nature and literature. Our world is filled with many beautiful things, and we as humans are responsible for taking care of them.”
