MAQUOKETA — Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through July 31 have been notified and refunded.
The park closed Friday after the shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continues to lead the investigation.
A temporary memorial site will be located at the Maquoketa Caves State Park entrance sign near the Visitor Center.
Anyone with camping questions can send an email to iowa.stateparks@dnr.iowa.gov.
