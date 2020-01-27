MAQUOKETA — The Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Chamber Gala at AmericInn on Saturday.
An estimated 150 guests attended as the Chamber celebrated the accomplishments of its members and the Chamber's 80th year. During the event, attendees viewed the live broadcast from RAGBRAI, announcing that Maquoketa would be the final overnight stop for 2020's ride.
This year's Maquoketa Chamber Award Winners included:
Future Focus Award - RagaBabe
Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Friends of Jackson County Conservation in sponsoring the Future Focus Award. The inaugural Award will be given to a Maquoketa Chamber Member Business that has invested in operating more sustainably, with a special consideration for actions that are environmentally friendly.
Above and Beyond Award - Stephanie Sagers
This award is given to an individual associated with the Chamber who has given their time and energy to assist the Chamber in making the community a better place to live, work and play.
Entrepreneur Award - Heather and Brandon Moore/Moore Family Farms
The Entrepreneur award is presented to a Chamber business owner who has proven to have a strong work ethic and be willing to take a risk when others may not.
Executive Director's Award - Bruce Fisher
The Executive Director’s award is presented to a Chamber affiliate who contributes to the overall business success of the community and the Chamber.
President's Award - Kevin Burns
This award is given to a Chamber civic leader who has contributed to the community and has strongly supported the Chamber’s mission.
