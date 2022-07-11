CLINTON - The Clinton March For Our Lives chapter is looking for visible places to showcase a new banner promoting the local/national organization’s goal of ending gun violence in the United States.
The banner will be moved to a different location several times a month. If you are interested, contact a member or leave a name and phone number on the March For Our Lives Facebook page.
The next meeting for MFOL will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Rastrelli’s. The agenda will include the chapter’s participation in the “Safe For A Nonviolent Summer Back to School,” sponsored by the Vince Jetter Community Center on Aug. 6 at Clinton Park, as well as future projects including a possible community forum.
