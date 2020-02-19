DEWITT — The March 1 deadline is approaching for the 2020 LincolnWay Community Foundation grant applications.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the community foundation for projects or programs that address significant community issues and benefit a broad spectrum of Western Clinton County, including Calamus, Charlotte, Delmar, DeWitt, Goose Lake, Grand Mound, Lost Nation, Low Moor, Welton and Wheatland.
Annually, the foundation distributes funds from its earnings to numerous area nonprofits to fulfill its mission – inspiring communities by connecting people with causes and resources for all generations.
The community foundation supports a wide variety of nonprofits to have a broad, but significant, impact across the community.
Eligible applicants must be 501©3 nonprofits or governmental bodies. Other organizations with charitable projects also may qualify, but must partner with a qualified nonprofit or government body that will serve as a sponsor.
For more information, please contact Pat Henricksen at pkmh34fb@gmail.com, or (563) 659-5093.
Funding for grants is made possible by donations to the LincolnWay Community Foundation endowment, a general fund that assists charitable projects and programs that contribute to quality of life in rural Clinton County, Iowa.
The application, guidelines and policies are available at dbqfoundation.org/lincolnway.
