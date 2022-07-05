CLINTON – Clinton business owners and stakeholders shared their insight at a strategic visioning workshop last week, led by a national community development firm hired by the city to develop a 5-year plan to revitalize downtown.
To reach the goal of revitalizing downtown Clinton, Retail Strategies, of Birmingham, Alabama, will evaluate the results of a market analysis, a physical tour of the market, and feedback from business owners and stakeholders to form a short-term recommendation on how to refresh the downtown area.
After completing their analysis and a physical tour, a condensed version of the market analysis was provided to those in attendance at the Police Department Annex on First Street on Wednesday. Among other findings, it reflected the significant amount of money Clinton residents regularly spend in neighboring communities.
Downtown Strategies President Jenn Gregory and Director of Real Estate Elliott Cook explained that through the recruitment of appropriate businesses, it would be possible to attract the regular customer to downtown Clinton establishments and keep dollars local as well as attract tourists and increase traffic coming from outside of Clinton.
Another member of the Retail Strategies team noted that additional opportunity may exist in the fact that Illinois charges sales tax on groceries, while Iowa does not. The locations of both of Clinton’s Walgreens stores were chosen for this reason and Clinton’s Hy-Vee is in the top 4% of the entire chain, in terms of sales, because of the traffic coming from Illinois to buy groceries without sales tax.
A factor found to be both advantageous as well as a challenge is historic preservation.
“We don’t want to lose that,” one man in attendance said, “but also we understand there are business interests.”
Regardless, he voiced the necessity of the consideration of historic preservation when discussing revamping buildings. Not only are certain buildings and areas valuable parts of American history, but they allow the gain of tax credits for the city.
The market analysis also reflected that Clinton is a family community, but one woman in attendance spoke about the possibility of shifting that focus. She explained that many people from Clinton move away to attend college, then come back to raise their families.
“I literally don’t know any single men,” she said, and suggested the need for more of a nightlife in downtown Clinton.
Another woman added that many residents had moved to Clinton for retirement.
“As much as we want the younger people to be happy,” she said, “we want things for us too.” Possibly, a piano bar.
Next in the process for Retail Strategies will be presenting a draft of the recommended strategy to City Administrator Matt Brooke in four to six weeks for approval. Once finalized, the executive summary of the approximately 200-page document is typically then shared with the public.
In closing, Gregory thanked the group for their feedback.
“We know that the future of downtown is important to you,” she said. “And it is to us as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.