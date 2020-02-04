CLINTON — Prince of Peace Catholic School’s fifth grade students performed a play titled, “Non-violence on the Move”, from African Americans Who Made a Difference. This three act play highlighted events in the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s.
From Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat on a city bus, to the rise of Dr. King’s leadership in the non-violent protest movement, to the involvement of President Kennedy, students presented these important moments in American history, ending with excerpts from Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
Fifth grade student D’Angelo Perkins was chosen for the role of Dr. King.
“I was honored to play Martin Luther King, Jr. I like his speeches,” he said. “He spoke so people could understand him. He changed people, he made people better.”
Mrs. Schultz, fifth grade teacher, talked a little about why she chose this play,
“I wanted the students to understand why they had a day off from school,” she said. “I found this play online and thought it would be a great way for the class to actually discover what it was like during the time in our country when African Americans were fighting for basic Civil Rights.
“I have a very diverse group of students and performing this play really opened their eyes to the struggles that African Americans have dealt with over the years. The audience added some great insight during a group discussion after the play was performed. Those in the audience discussed with the students about how there is still a struggle going on in our country for African Americans.”
Schultz is planning to incorporate more activities into her curriculum for February – Black History Month. She has guest speakers lined up to talk to the students about black inventors and the right to vote, among other topics. The fifth grade students are going to do some activities involving African American poets and music.
Students will also research an African American and create a biography slideshow to present. The students have been invited to perform this play again at The Canticle for the Sisters of St. Francis.
“This ties in perfectly, as the Sisters share Dr. King’s non-violence mission in their work for social justice,” says Mrs. Schultz.
