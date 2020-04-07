CLINTON — Since the COVID-19 crisis has occurred, the nine local committees in communities that participate in the Keep Iowa Beautiful – Hometown Pride program have not met on the monthly basis that is a hallmark of the community improvement organization.
These committees have made significant strides across Clinton County in building activities for residents, such as a splash pad, basketball court, murals and community center improvements. But they have been busy and alert to this ongoing and unprecedented health crisis. So, several decided to come up with an idea to help the entire community and use the connections from the Hometown Pride committees to spread the word across the county.
Dianne Prichard, Karen Bradway, Patty Hardin, Lori Freudenberg and Rita Hart, all committed volunteers for the Clinton County Hometown Pride committees, came up with the idea to provide face masks for those in need at local health centers and care facilities.
All thought with the shortage of available face masks and the local health centers requesting a need for this vital shortage, a need could be filled. And local volunteers, more than a dozen at this point, have sought materials and donations and sew and distribute personal protective face masks for use in Clinton County to make use of the “down” time they acquired during this period.
They are coordinating with others across the county and into Jackson County, too. So far, they started a Facebook page (Mask Taskforce Clinton County Iowa) that has attracted volunteers across the entire county, including more than 120 people who follow the program. They also work together as a team to distribute the completed face masks to the local hospital on an “as-need basis”. One volunteer even donated 42 yards of material. Distribution locales and times are set up weekly.
Local pick-up sites have been arranged at several locations in the county in Clinton, DeWitt and Wheatland.
Please contact Dianne Prichard at dlprichard1@icloud.com or Lori Freudenberg at LFreudenberg@clintonfranciscans.com for pick-up details or for donating materials or cash.
Francis Boggus, the local community coach for Clinton Hometown Pride, offered encouragement to the group from the beginning. According to Boggus, “this gets people engaged in their community and to do good when the need arises. This is 'Iowa Nice in action.'”
