CLINTON – After a two-year absence caused by COVID pandemic restrictions and the 2020 derecho, the Clinton County Master Gardeners’ Garden Walk will take place Sunday, June 26.
The event will be from noon to 4 p.m., with six private gardens in Clinton and Camanche open for public viewing, rain or shine.
“I just think because this is a positive event in the midst of so much sad news out there and just life in general, that this is a happy occasion,” Bonnie Meyers, a Master Gardener since 2013, said of the garden walk. “And it’s usually very easy and at your own pace and very informative for both the host and the public, because both people will learn from each other, and we just want it to be enjoyable.”
Proceeds from the Garden Walk are used to fund Iowa State University’s Master Gardener Extension and Outreach program. A Master Gardener will be present at each site of the Garden Walk to answer questions and share their expertise.
In Iowa, these trained gardening experts volunteer more than 100,000 hours each year for city beautification projects, farmers markets, and to help others in the state’s communities create healthy, thriving gardens.
Garden Walk locations
In Clinton, the fairytale-like gardens of Dan and Sallie Pool are located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 422 Main Ave.
Susan Motroni’s garden at 2209 Roosevelt St. in Clinton was created with plants and flowers from her family and friends, and the garden mosaics are composed of Motroni’s mother’s dishes and aunt’s plates.
Randy and Danette Hunt have worked the past 22 years to transform their yard at 830 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton. It offers a brick patio surrounded by trees, perennial beds and shrubs, while steps and paths lead to a sunken, decorated lawn enclosed within a brick wall.
At 331 S. 14th St. in Clinton, Cal Quimby and Barb Walker’s waterfall feeds into a pond that was devastated by 2020’s derecho and a visit from a mink last year. They’ve since started over, and have baby koi fish swimming within the pond.
In Camanche, Bernie and Jackie Vogel’s garden at 208 Fifth Ave. contains a variety of flowers as well as many different fruits and vegetables.
At 2208 Dunn Road in Camanche, 2 1/4 acres belonging to Dave and Mary Meyer contain over 12 species of trees, a vegetable garden, a pond, different types of perennials and a large display of cacti.
Tickets to visit the gardens are $5 per person and available to purchase ahead of time at the Clinton County Extension Office at 400 E. 11th St. in DeWitt. On the day of the event, they can also be purchased at any of the gardens. Children 10 and younger can attend free.
There is no order in which the gardens must be visited, nor is there any requirement to visit them all. Water, lemonade, bug spray and Master Gardener literature may be provided at some of the sites.
For information on how to become a Master Gardener and a calendar of the program’s upcoming events, visit http://www.extension.iastate.edu/mastergardener/
