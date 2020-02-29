CLINTON- The State of Iowa will recommend a Camanche man receive a suspended sentence for a felony drug charge.
Nathan T. Matyasse, 31, of Camanche, appeared Thursday in Clinton County District Court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. The plea agreement says the State will recommend a suspended sentence and the minimum fine, surcharges, costs and attorney fees.
As a condition of probation, the State will recommend Matyasse successfully complete treatment at the Victory Center. The plea agreement says Matyasse shall have no further law violations during probation, will abstain from consuming any alcoholic beverages or illegal controlled substances, will have random urinalysis, will maintain stable employment and residency and will cooperate with any and all other conditions set forth by his probation officer. The plea agreement says Matyasse will provide a complete ans truthful statement of all criminal activities of which he has knowledge.
District Court Judge Joel Barrows ordered Matyasse to be immediately released from custody. The plea agreement said the parties agreed to recommend Matyasse be released from custody to the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Corrections upon securing a bed at the Victory Center. The plea agreement states if Matyasse is expelled from the Victory Center program prior to sentencing, the State is permitted to make any sentencing recommendation allowable by law.
The State at sentencing will dismiss one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, third offense, a Class D felony, with costs assessed to Matyasse, the plea agreement says. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. April 2.
According to the affidavit, at 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Camanche police officers and a deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office executed a drug search warrant at a Camanche residence. Officers detained eight individuals, including Matyasse, who was located in a bedroom with Kylie Hardy. During the search of the bedroom, officers located a small plastic bag containing less than 2 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, more than 50 small plastic bags commonly used for repackaging illegal drugs, three digital scales, a plastic bag that contained methamphetamine residue, numerous syringes and other drug paraphernalia. Matyasse admitted to occasionally using methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.