CLINTON — A Camanche man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge has been placed on probation.
Nathan T. Matyasse, 31, appeared by telephone conference call Thursday for sentencing on one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. Matyasse pleaded guilty to the charge in February.
District Court Judge Tamra Roberts ordered a prison sentence of up to 10 years and then suspended the sentence. A $1,000 fine was suspended. Matyasse was placed on probation for 5 years unless sooner released by the court upon recommendation of the probation officer. Roberts imposed several conditions of probation. Matyasse must enter and successfully complete the One Eighty Zone program; obtain a substance-abuse evaluation and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances; be subject to random and unannounced testing; and obtain employment when allowed by the program.
Matyasse was ordered to remain in the Clinton County Jail until bed space is available.
One count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, was dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Matyasse.
Kylie J. Hardy, 22, of Camanche, also was charged in connection with the case. She pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. She was ordered to be immediately released from custody with placement at the Victory Center. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. June 25.
According to the affidavit, at 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Camanche police officers and a Clinton County sheriff’s deputy executed a drug search warrant. Officers detained eight individuals, including Matyasse. Officers located Matyasse in a bedroom with Hardy. Officers searched the bedroom. They located a small plastic bag containing less than two grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, more than 50 small plastic bags commonly used for repacking illegal drugs, three digital scales, a plastic bag approximately the size of a half quart that contained methamphetamine residue consistent with an amount that would be for resale in excess of five grams, numerous used syringes and other drug paraphernalia. Matyasse admitted to occasionally using methamphetamine.
