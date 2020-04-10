CLINTON — A Camanche man previously granted release after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge was ordered to be recommitted to the Clinton County Jail after the court determined he violated the terms of release.
In a March 31 order, District Court Judge Telleen ordered issuance of a warrant for Nathan T. Matyasse, 31, of Camanche. The order says it satisfactorily appeared Matyasse violated one or more conditions of his release. Bail is set at $10,000.
Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh on March 31 submitted an application for recommitment after bail. The application stated Matyasse was released on pretrial release with supervision and violated certain conditions of release.
A hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 30.
In February, Matyasse pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. Matyasse was ordered to be released on pretrial release with supervision with the specific condition he reside at and successfully complete the Victory Center program.
Kylie J. Hardy, 22, of Camanche, also was charged in connection with the case. She pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. She was ordered to be immediately released from custody with placement at the Victory Center. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. April 23.
According to the affidavit, at 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Camanche police officers and a Clinton County sheriff’s deputy executed a search warrant at 413 Third St., Camanche. During the course of the search warrant, officers detained Matyasse and seven other individuals. He was located in a bedroom with Hardy. During a subsequent search of the bedroom, officers located a small plastic bag containing less than 2 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, more than 50 small plastic bags commonly used for repackaging illegal drugs, three digital scales, a plastic bag approximately the size of a half-quart that contained methamphetamine residue consistent with an amount that would be for resale in excess of 5 grams, numerous used syringes and other drug paraphernalia. Matyasse admitted to occasionally using methamphetamine.
