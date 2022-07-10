SAVANNA, Ill. - Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has announced the beginning of her summer 2022 photo contest and the winners of her spring photo contest.
“Congratulations to Chrissy Robinson, Paul Gierhart and Trudy Feldt on their winning submissions to my spring photo contest,” said McCombie. “Their winning entries can be viewed at my legislative website at repmccombie.com.”
McCombie will once again bring the 71st District to Springfield with the launch of her summer photo contest. Participants will be asked to submit a photo that best represents the people and places of the 71st District. The winning photo from each category (people and places) will be displayed in McCombie’s Springfield and Sterling offices.
“I love the 71st District, and truly believe we have the most beautiful scenery and magnificent people," she said. "We all love summer here and I can’t wait to see the pictures of our summer fun. The more submissions we have, the more we can show off the 71st to the rest of Illinois.”
McCombie will choose winning entries and invite the photographers for an unveiling at the Sterling office. The winning photos will be on display for the term of the 102nd General Assembly.
The contest rules are as follows: Participants are asked to submit their photos by email to mccombiephotocontest@gmail.com; photos must be taken in the 71st District; photos must be taken during this summer, June 20-Sept. 22; photos are due Sept. 23; and photos must be sent in high resolution.
In the email, please include the photographer’s name, home address, email, phone number, and where the photograph was taken.
A 71st district map can be found on Rep. McCombie’s website at repmccombie.com. Participants seeking more info can call the district office at (815) 632-7384 or visit her website at repmccombie.com.
