DEWITT— Nate McGarry, DeWitt, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association.
Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo., announced McGarry’s membership.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
