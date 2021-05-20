What does money laundering look like? It can look like just doing a favor for your online girlfriend.
At least, that’s what it looked to my new friend Bob, of Camanche. Bob is north of 65 years old, and corresponded with a couple of women, including one named Betty, online for several months. Betty promised to come and visit Bob from her home in Ohio, but needed a favor from him. Betty said her mother received unemployment benefits, but needed a bank account in which to direct deposit the benefits. Some reason prevented her from using an account of her own.
Bob obliged and gave Betty his bank account information. Soon Bob started getting electronic deposits of unemployment money into his account every week, $500 to $600. Betty told him to withdraw the money immediately, buy gift cards with the money, and then give Betty the numbers off the cards. For his trouble, Bob got to keep $50 to $100 a week. This arrangement seemed to work out well for Bob, and especially Betty. But some others in the community became suspicious of all this money handling, and brought it our attention.
What we learned was Bob was laundering money. This is pretty much illegal. The unemployment benefits were the result of phony claims. We also learned stolen money from other scams went into Bob’s account. A young woman in Riverside, California, saw an apartment posted for lease on Craigslist. She contacted the advertiser, who instructed her to send the first month’s rent and deposit, $2,500, to ––guess where? – Bob’s account with his credit union. And she did.
By a stroke of good fortune for her, Bob’s credit union, also suspicious of him, blocked that deposit and returned it.
Bob’s participation in the crime of money laundering is altogether commonplace in the context of online dating and relationships. Nothing in his story is new, unique, or unusual. His story does give us a few lessons to think over:
Anyone you meet online who asks for financial favors, or wants money, is always a scammer.
Moving stolen or fraudulently obtained money is always a crime, no matter the reason given for this behavior.
If your bank, credit union, or other authority warns you about the activity on your account, take heed. Believe them, not your online friends.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
