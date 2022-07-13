MAQUOKETA — Melissa the Medium will be featured at Ohnward Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. July 23.
Melissa Culbertson was born and raised in Dubuque. Ever since she was a young girl, she said, she has experienced the presence of spirit in many ways. During her childhood she had many profound experiences with spirit and her psychic ability. It wasn't until later in life when she fully understood what her ability was.
She uses her Christian background for guidance as she delivers messages. The many paths that she has walked in life have also led her to be a self-help coach. She also does Reiki, sound healing and grief classes and has been on live radio giving readings. She has also done many large group public events giving messages.
She said she enjoys bringing comfort, healing and honesty to those in need. She also does home clearings and has conducted ghost haunting tours at the Captain Merry Mansion in East Dubuque, Illinois, for the past two years.
All tickets are $25 and attendees must be at least 16 to attend.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, (563) 652-9815, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday; Osterhaus Pharmacy; Maquoketa State Bank; Hartig Drug in Preston; and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue. Tickets also are available at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Concessions will be available, and beer and wine will be sold.
