CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region Board will consider approving the children’s behavioral health services implementation plan next month.
Mental Health Region CEO Lori Elam said the implementation plan is because of new legislation in 2019. House File 690, an act relating to mental health and disability services, includes establishment of a children’s behavioral health system and a children’s behavioral health system state board. It also requires certain children’s behavioral health core services.
The region governing will have added voting and non-voting ex-officio members. The five current governing board members will continue to serve on the board as voting members. The board will add three additional voting members. Lynne Hilgendorf will serve as a voting member, representing as an adult or actively involved relative of an adult who utilizes mental health and disability services. The region still needs to fill two voting member positions, one representing as a parent or actively involved relative of a child who utilizes children’s behavioral health services and a representative of the regional education system. The three voting members will be voting members effective July 1, according to the proposed plan.
The governing board will also include two non-voting members. Nancy Nauman will represent regional mental health and disabilities services adult service providers. There will also be a member representing regional children’s behavioral health service providers.
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith said she had a discussion with legislators on voting rights for ex-officio voting members. She said the legislators understood the concerns of the board and suggested the board do whatever it believes is right. She said the legislators stated the issue would be addressed next year, citing legislation not being in total agreement with the position of the Iowa Department of Human Services. Smith said if the person representing the regional education system is an elected school board member and is contributing funds to the region, then she would be OK with them voting on financial aspects.
“Otherwise, I have a real concern about those particular members being able to vote on something that they could directly benefit from, is I guess, how I’m looking at that,” Smith said. “And so I don’t know how the rest of the board thinks. I know that we’ve had some discussions about this in the past. And I know that across the state there are a lot of governing board members who are concerned about this same issue.”
Elam said the region CEOs within the state have had numerous discussions with DHS, which initially said the regions cannot have just elected officials vote on fiscal issues.
“One of the other regions in the south central area had an attorney look at this and also contacted the attorney general’s office to get some backing,” Elam said. “And it was in support of that. DHS has kind of stopped talking about it now. So I think we had won that battle.”
Elam added that in the proposed 28E agreement, which all five counties and the region need to approve, they were careful to address what fiscal issues are and why it was important for the county board elected officials to do the voting on fiscal items.
The region governing board will consider an updated children’s behavioral health services implementation plan at the May 18 governing board meeting.
