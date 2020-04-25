CLINTON — With budget issues for the upcoming fiscal year, the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region is contemplating how to proceed with a state mandate to hire a coordinator for children’s behavioral health services.
Iowa House File 690 requires mental health regions to include in regional administrator staff one or more coordinators of mental health and disability services and one or more coordinators of children’s behavioral health services. The coordinator or coordinators of children’s behavioral health services will connect families with services, Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region CEO Lori Elam said.
“I had remarked (to the Department of Human Services) that we have money budgeted to hire a person but we’ve also cut a significant number of services and it just seems silly to bring a person in when we’re cutting services,” Elam said. “I just gave them my name and phone number because I said I don’t know if we’re going to be able to hire. We don’t know what our budget is really going to entail.”
Elam added the region does not know how many children will contact the region to utilize the services. She said the state does not know this either, stating they initially said 3% of the children would utilize regional funding. Elam said she is unsure how the state arrived at the initial 3% number.
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith said she is concerned about approving funds for children’s mental health when the region does not have funds to cover what they already have.
Jackson County representative Jack Willey asked whether other regions are hiring an individual for the children’s behavioral health services. Elam said some regions are hiring for the position while others are absorbing the duties within their region.
“Some of those other regions have a lot more staff than we do,” Elam said. “And it’s easier to do that when you have additional people.”
Scott County representative Ken Beck suggested the region governing board hold off on hiring a children’s advisory director because the region does not have the funds, adding “we need to send the message.”
Smith questioned why funds have not been funneled to the region from education. She asked why education is not paying for the children’s portion, stating education is going to be represented on the region governing board and they have a taxing authority.
Elam questioned why funds were not provided from the state DHS budget and provided to the region, stating they have been responsible for the children’s system.
“DHS was responsible for the children’s system all along,” Elam said. “And now they’re moving a portion of it to the region. Why isn’t there some money that could be carved out from the DHS budget at a state level and provided to the region? Nobody seems to want to answer that question.”
The governing board will have discussion and possible action for approval of the region’s children’s behavioral health services implementation plan Monday.
