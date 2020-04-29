CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors continue to push for the ability to appoint an alternate to the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region governing board.
The region governing board currently does not allow counties to appoint an alternate to the governing board. The proposed 28E agreement, which the governing board is still considering, would allow counties to appoint one alternate to serve in the place of the county representative. The agreement would allow only three absences in a year by the appointed Supervisor to the governing board unless approved by the entire governing board of directors.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said the Seventh Judicial District board, with all the same county partners and some of the same decision-makers, put formal alternate language in their bylaws. Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann said all three elected Supervisors in Clinton County represent the taxpayers, adding there should be someone at the region governing board meetings to represent county taxpayers.
The proposed 28E agreement proposes to include appointment of a director who is an individual representing children's behavioral health service providers, provide for appointment of a director who is an individual representing the education system and to provide for appointment of a director who is a parent or an actively involved relative of a child who utilizes children's behavioral health services. The 28E agreement also proposes to add language to set voting procedures for governing board members that only elected county officials will have voting rights on fiscal matters such as budgets, levy recommendations, budget reductions, contracts and other fiscal matters.
Proposed changes to the 28E agreement under the members' section includes members contributing funds as required at the time of entry into the region and to budget for and contribute transfer funds as required in the region's budget.
Cedar County representative Dawn Smith said the Cedar County Board of Supervisors requested a joint meeting with all Supervisors in the five counties in the region before voting on the 28E agreement.
"We didn't have one earlier and my board has wanted one for quite some time," Smith said. "And I think before they vote on a 28E it's best to have everything aired out. And at least that way, if they don't have anything to say, I have given them their chance and you have given them their chance."
Clinton County representative Jim Irwin Jr. wants a yearly meeting among the Supervisors in all five counties to be listed in the 28E agreement. He suggested setting a date for a yearly meeting in the 28E agreement.
Region CEO Lori Elam said she does not want to put too many restrictive items in the 28E agreement.
"If we change it or we decide, 'No we don't want to do it that way. We want to do it this way.' Then we have to refile and that becomes kind of a headache," Elam said.
Smith suggested the 28E agreement include the stipulation for a meeting to be held yearly with all five county Boards of Supervisors. She said this way they would not be locked into a specific date for the annual meeting.
The Boards of Supervisors from Clinton, Cedar, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties are scheduled to participate in a meeting at 10 a.m. May 8 on the 28E agreement proposal.
