CLINTON — Despite local support from Clinton County representative Jim Irwin, the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Governing Board voted against granting a motion to allow Muscatine County to rescind its withdrawal from the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Governing Board voted 3-2 Monday against accepting a letter from Muscatine County to rescind its withdrawal. Irwin and Muscatine County representative Jeff Sorensen voted in favor of the motion. Scott County representative Ken Beck, Jackson County representative Jack Willey and Cedar County representative Dawn Smith voted against the motion.
Muscatine County submitted its withdrawal from the region in November; later, the Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL) region declined to admit Muscatine County to its region. Sorensen, who is the chairman of the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, signed a letter dated March 16, stating Muscatine County rescinded its withdrawal from the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region.
Muscatine County will remain members of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region through the fiscal year, which runs through June 30. The matter will go back to the Department of Human Services on where Muscatine County should be placed. Willey said Muscatine County may reapply for admission to the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region.
“I think Muscatine does have the option to reapply to rejoin us after July 1,” Willey said. “But that’s something that they would have to consider and we would have to consider if they do decide to reapply to become a member of our region.”
Irwin said Clinton County and Muscatine County have both been vocal on issues of funding to the region. Irwin said in discussions with Sorensen and former Muscatine County representative Nathan Mather, he believes if changes are made and the board makes tough decisions they can all work together and make the region whole again.
“I just don’t know where Clinton County’s going to be if Muscatine is out,” Irwin said. “I don’t know where Clinton County’s going to be a year or two years down the road. Unless we start making tougher decisions at the board table and having tougher conversations. We need to hold people accountable for what their actions are and what they do and we have not done that. And I blame myself for that as a board member on this board. And I just think I have to have Muscatine part of this organization, this region. I think we owe it to them. I think we owe it to their constituents.”
Sorensen believes the region did some good things early on but cited changes since 2018 and how the region has operated.
“I think it’s for our constituents’ good for our taxpayers to be aligned with this region,” Sorensen said. “We do a lot of work together. And I think if we could work out the issues on how this operates I think we’d all be better off. All counties. Because I think the bottom line is I believe that we’ve been a net contributor to the region and we continue to do so.”
Willey believes the atmosphere at board meetings has been more relaxed since Sorensen took over for Mather. He said, though, he cannot forget what happened when Mather was the previous representative.
“It’s apparent that they’re not happy with us and with Scott County in particular,” Willey said. “And I believe that it would be in their best interest and our best interest to not approve rescinding their request.”
Beck believes in order for the region to function as a whole and harmonious group, they must consider the best fit for each member of the region. He said after reading minutes from the SEIL meetings with Muscatine, he believes it is best for Muscatine to be in the SEIL region.
“It was quite apparent from all the discussions and all the comments that that is really where they wanted to be,” Beck said. “And that is what I told DHS when we were out there in Des Moines that they needed to take the hard decision here which would be to take Muscatine and put them where they really want to be and where they can flourish in their perspective in providing to those who have the need for the services. So I really would be, I guess, backing down from my stance if I would vote to approve this letter.”
Smith thinks Muscatine County believed there was a misuse of funds and was not happy with how things were going with the region.
“They felt strongly enough to pull out,” Smith said. “And I think if they think that their business model will be better appreciated in SEIL maybe that’s where they truly need to be.”
Julie Jetter of the Iowa Department of Public Health anticipates moving very swiftly to resolve which region Muscatine County will be in starting July 1 for the 2021 fiscal year.
