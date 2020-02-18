Studies show mental disorders have become one of the most challenging and expensive health care issues in the nation — and local law enforcement leaders are not surprised at that finding.
They are often the first professionals to respond when someone is in crisis, and it has become a huge part of what they do.
A large body of national research shows just how common mental health issues have become.
The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs has for years noted that many military veterans are struggling to cope with post-traumatic stress syndrome. The American Psychiatric Association has found that about 9% of Americans develop PTSD at some point in their lives.
A 2017 study by the Bureau of Justice Statistics found that 37% of prison inmates and 44% of jail inmates had a history of mental health problems.
Count Rick Lincoln, Clinton County sheriff, is among those who believe that mental illness is more prevalent than most people realize.
“We don’t really respond to, you know, a whole bunch of crimes,” Lincoln said during an interview last summer. “We’re usually dealing with people in some sort of distress or crisis. We see people at the worst possible time and the worst possible stage of their life.
“And you can put the handcuffs on them and bring them to jail, then find out that they’ve been mentally ill for years,” he continued. “But then you add a criminal charge that doesn’t help any, and the cycle just continues after they get locked up.”
Experts say the rising scope of mental disorders might be a direct result of fewer psychiatric resources that are available, particularly in rural areas, and the breakdown of mental institutions that occurred in the second half of the 20th century.
Lincoln said the result has changed the law enforcement profession.
“Yeah, the way I look at it is, you have to have got the emotional aptitude for dealing with people in crisis,” he continued. “In some ways, you’re trained to work with the psyche — the human psyche — to counsel people and talk them down.”
Lincoln and his deputies also have the responsibility of running the jail at the Clinton County Law Center. He said he’s often surprised at how knowledgeable his staff is about medications to treat various mental disorders.
“The deal is that it sometimes seems like you’re running a hospital,” Lincoln said. “For example, it’s interesting how knowledgeable my correctional officers are about the pharmaceutical end.
“I’ll be like, ‘What’s that?’” he continued, recounting a typical conversation with one of his deputies. “’Oh, they use that to treat depression.’”
The sheriff recalls being at a training event when someone summed up the situation well.
“He said, ‘You’re are in the mental health field, you’re the first responders,’” Lincoln said. “And I got thinking about that, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s right.’”
It can be frustrating to see the same people arrested time and again, he said.
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” Lincoln said. “But we’re just putting people in jail, and then letting them out, and then putting them in jail and letting them out. That’s not helping.
“Anybody that goes to jail, unless it’s for real violence like homicide or something, is eventually going to come back out and be your neighbor,” he continued. “So, what can we do while we have them to try to figure out what is the root cause of their issue? And how can we help address something that they’re not even aware of?”
In most studies about health care spending, mental illness is listed behind heart conditions, cancer and pulmonary conditions. In all the studies, Alzheimer’s disease, or dementia, is listed out as a neurological disease that is not grouped with mental disorders.
An estimated 18.5% of the U.S. population experiences mental illness in a given year, with 41% receiving treatment for their mental health concerns, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). It estimated that nearly one in 20 adults in America lives with a serious mental illness, with 62.9% receiving treatment.
In a particularly telling statistic, emergency department visits for suicidal thoughts more than doubled from 2010 to 2017, according to NAMI.
Many health professionals have come to believe that people are using drugs to compensate for the way they are feeling.
“We’re dealing with people that have a chemical imbalance because something in their brains is misfiring,” Lincoln said. “Were they using substances that changed their brain chemistry? Or were they self-medicating because their brain chemistry was off?”
It all comes back to the stigma of mental health that prevents people from seeking treatment.
“If I told you somebody had cancer, you’d be sympathetic,” Lincoln added. “If I told you somebody had diabetes, you’d be sympathetic. If I told you he was mentally ill, well … But what if I reworded that and said he’s got a brain disease?”
