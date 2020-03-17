CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and local public health organizations, has further tightened restrictions in light of COVID-19 concerns.
Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed in MercyOne's facilities. Additionally, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has suspended all volunteer activities and use of volunteers until further notice.
Some visitor exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances, including:
- Children admitted to the hospital.
- Maternity units.
- Patients receiving end-of-life care.
For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:
- 18 years of age or older.
- Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives.
- Healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever.
As a reminder, MercyOne is encouraging the community to follow the best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of all viruses. They include:
- Staying home if you are sick.
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
- Covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.
- Thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Disinfecting surfaces and objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
If you have general questions on COVID-19, dial 2-1-1. If you begin to experience symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, it is important that you call your primary care provider before coming in for your safety and the safety of those around you. Learn more at MercyOne.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.