CLIVE — One year ago, MercyOne officially changed its name and unveiled a new brand to unite 420 care locations across Iowa and neighboring communities.
Today one of Iowa’s largest health care systems celebrates the progress they have made and is actively preparing for the future.
"It has been an exciting year working as one. Being one has allowed us to build a more strongly-connected system of care and services for the people and communities we are privileged to serve,” said MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz. “Our circle of care was able to help improve the lives of more than 3 million patients in our first year as one – and we look forward to expanding to best meet the needs of our customers.”
In addition to uniting under one brand, since February 2019, MercyOne has:
- Welcomed more than 10,000 babies into the world.
- Contributed more than $95 million across its circle of care to benefit the most vulnerable.
- Implemented a new system-wide brand, which includes updating signs to make locations easier to find. More than 65% of signs have been converted, and MercyOne signs continue to be installed across the state, in coordination with the system’s continued capital investments in new facilities, medical equipment and technology advancements.
- Made significant investments in colleague and leader development.
“Our incredible team of more than 20,000 colleagues is what has made all of our accomplishments possible,” Ritz said. “We thank our colleagues for their ongoing service and look forward to our future.”
This week, MercyOne colleagues will celebrate the company’s first birthday. Among the planned celebrations is a system-wide food drive to benefit community food banks across the state. Follow along with the week’s celebration using #PowerofMercyOne.
