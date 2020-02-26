CLINTON — With changes in technology in the health care industry, continued education for nurses, caregivers and those in health-related fields remains a priority for MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
To encourage health care education, MercyOne Clinton Foundation awards scholarships to individuals who are working to further their education in health care-related fields.
The MercyOne Auxiliary Scholarship is available to those pursuing a degree in a health-related field.
The Kathy Goetzl Scholarship is available to those pursuing higher education in a health care-related field.
The Dr. Frank O. Kershner Scholarship is available to those pursuing a nursing degree.
The Patrick and Anna McKay Scholarship is available to colleagues of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and their relatives pursuing a health-related degree.
The N.K.L. Scholarship is available to those admitted to a nursing program and scholarship funds are used for education in pursuit of a nursing degree.
The Ruthann Papke Scholarship is available to those pursuing a nursing degree.
The Lori Skiff Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to MercyOne Clinton RNs pursuing higher education in the field of nursing.
Applications for the scholarships are available on the MercyOne Clinton website at www.mercyone.org/clinton/about-us/community-benefit/. All applications are due March 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.