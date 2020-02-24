CLINTON — More than one-third of people aged 65 or older fall each year.
These falls are the leading cause of injury and hospitalization for trauma and death among older adults. Falling also can shake an older person’s confidence. The threat of falling can be a barrier to safely doing all of the things they normally do or would like to do.
That’s why preventing falls is crucial to maintaining independence. To help with this, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center offers Stepping On. Stepping On is a program that has been researched and proven to reduce falls in older people. It consists of workshops held for two hours each week for seven weeks, led by two health professionals. Local guests also provide expert information on exercise, vision, community safety and medications.
The next Stepping On program begins March 2 with additional workshops on March 9, 16, 23 and 30, and April 6 and 13. Workshops are from 9:30–11:30 a.m. at the MercyOne Clinton South Health Plaza, Rehabilitation Services Department, 638 S. Bluff Blvd., Clinton. For more information or to sign up call (563) 244-5801.
“Stepping On is designed for anyone who is aged 65 or older, has fallen in the past year or is fearful of falling,” said Andrea Barnett, Community Health and Wellness Coordinator at MercyOne Clinton. “This program is a fun and simple way to help people gain strength and balance and get their confidence back. We teach participants tips to keep from falling both in and out of their homes and what to look for in safe footwear. Additionally, a pharmacist will discuss how medications can contribute to falls.”
