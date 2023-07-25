DUBUQUE — As MercyOne continues to integrate as a Regional Health Ministry (RHM) of Trinity Health while also integrating Genesis Health System into MercyOne, it has announced Dr. Kurt Andersen as the new MercyOne Eastern Iowa president.
Earlier this year, MercyOne announced its new operating model to transition to three divisions: Western, Central and Eastern. This work includes redesigning the leadership structure of the Eastern Division.
Andersen will oversee all Genesis, Dubuque, Clinton and surrounding area locations and will assume his new role Aug. 1.
As president of the Eastern Division, Andersen will join Tom Clark, president for the Western Division, and Mike Wegner, president for the Central Division, in leading the newly formed divisions across the RHM. Andersen and Clark will report to Wegner for operations and finance. The three presidents will report to Bob Ritz, MercyOne CEO and president, for strategy, governance and advocacy.
Kay Takes, current Eastern Iowa president, will retain her role as president of MercyOne Dubuque and report directly to Andersen. Mellissa Wood, COO and Chief Nursing Officer for MercyOne Clinton, will continue to serve as the leader of MercyOne Clinton and will report to Andersen.
For more information about MercyOne and its services, visit MercyOne.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.