CLINTON - MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announces the launch of military and veterans health care for military service members, veterans and their families.
"We are committed to veterans receiving the best care available,” says MercyOne Clinton chief operating officer Amy Berentes. “Bringing awareness to the concerns and challenges unique to the military community is necessary to help veterans and service members feel well and live their best lives. Now our providers and colleagues are better trained to serve those who served us.”
Ongoing training for MercyOne colleagues includes education about U.S. military service cultures, as well as common diseases, injuries and exposures experienced by active duty and deployed service members and veterans. Hospital and clinic patient admission processes have been updated so military members are identified upon arrival and care is provided with a more in-depth understanding of their needs.
“As a nurse and veteran, I have seen the impact serving has on our veterans,” said Christina Schauer, Director of Clinical and Professional Development and Military and Veterans Health Care champion. “Many veterans have complex health concerns. Here at MercyOne, your expert care team will treat you with dignity and provide you with a personalized care plan to meet your health needs.”
To celebrate the launch, MercyOne is hosting an event open to the public and media at 11:30 a.m. July 15 at MercyOne North Health Plaza on Springdale Drive in Clinton. The event will include an AMVETS Post 28 honor guard 21-gun salute, childcare singing “God Bless America,” remarks from MercyOne Eastern Iowa President Kay Takes and Christina Schauer, and an honorary veteran gift given to MercyOne volunteers and patients.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who served 23 years in the military, has prepared a video message for veterans in attendance.
To read more about MercyOne Military and Veterans Health Care, visit our MercyOne website.
