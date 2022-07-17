CLINTON - Summer is in fully swing, and for many families that means camps and summer programs. It is also the time to schedule your student’s annual sports and school physical.
“By late July our clinics are already booked from open to close for school physicals,” said Joseph Martz, DO, family medicine provider at MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza. “We want parents to know those visits can be done now and the earlier they schedule their student’s physical, the more availability we have to conveniently fit in their schedules.”
Yearly physicals are required by school districts to help ensure safety for students, especially those participating in sports. Before classes and extracurricular activities begin, it is important students receive a physical to make sure there are no underlying health issues that might interfere with participation, check their growth and development and update their immunizations. During a school and sports physical, parents can expect:
• Physical exam
• Update immunization
• Check growth and development
• Review medical history
“To avoid getting hurt on the field or court, your teens need to be prepared. That preparation starts with seeing their physician to make sure their bodies are ready for the season ahead,” says Dr. Mark Woods with MercyOne Morrison Family Medicine. “Teens who aren’t in sports also need a yearly physical to monitor their development and overall health and wellness.”
Scheduling for school and sports physicals is underway. You can make an appointment with your student’s provider or find a MercyOne provider.
