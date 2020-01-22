CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is looking for health care professionals to join its team and will host an on-site interview event Feb. 7.
In-person interviews will be conducted during two sessions, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., in the cafeteria located in the lower level of the medical center at 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton.
Current job openings include a full-time respiratory therapist, both day and night shift full-time registered nurses on its 2 Main/Acute Care unit; a full-time registered nurse in the Birth Center; a full-time certified registered nurse anesthetist; full-time nuclear medicine, CT and ultrasound techs; a full-time pharmacy tech; full-time environmental services positions and more.
Go to www.mercyone.org/clinton/careers/ to view “hot jobs” and click on “View Jobs” to see all current openings. For more information, 244-7578 or email cl_careers@mercyhealth.com.
