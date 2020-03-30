CLINTON — Clinton National Bank has announced the hiring of a new loan officer.
John Mielk has joined the lending staff at the bank as a Commercial & Agricultural Loan Officer. He is a Clinton-area native, attended Northeast Schools, and is a graduate of Mount St. Clare College.
He had worked in the automobile industry for 20 years and has a strong financial background.
He is serving the borrowing needs of customers in the communities of Miles, Preston, Sabula and Delmar. Mielk is active in many youth sports programs and the Clinton County 4H Club. He and his family live in rural Clinton.
