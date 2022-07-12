MILES — The Great River Threshers will host their 46th annual Thresher Days July 15 to 17. A parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday celebrating the 150th anniversary of the city of Miles.
Kids' games and a barbecue contest will begin at 7 p.m. A band will play at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk.
On Saturday, a drive-in car and truck show will begin at 10 a.m. Other events will include broom making, soap/candle making, blacksmithing, log sawing and shingle making. At 10:30 a.m. there will be threshing demonstrations. A threshers meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the food stand will open. Kids' games, tractor show judging, a spelling bee, barbecue contest judging, threshing, bingo and a pedal pull will follow.
Sunday begins with a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. A community church service will be held in the park. A horse show starts at 10 a.m. along with mud volleyball, an open cattle show, 4-H show and judging of indoor projects. An open cattle show will begin at 1 p.m. All weekend the State Historical Society Museum Bus will be on the grounds. There is no admission to attend.
