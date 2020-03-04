After cutting $1.5 million worth of services this past fall, the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region board of directors is preparing to make an additional $3 million in cuts to the fiscal year budget that goes into effect July 1.
Facing the prospect of trimming or eliminating programs that took years to develop, officials continue to hold out hope that the state Legislature will intervene by adjusting the funding mechanism and lessening the severity of the impending spending cuts.
As it stands, Lori Elam, CEO of the mental health region, last week unveiled a draft budget proposal that would reduce spending from $10.86 million to $7.8 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Elam explained the rationale for some of the cuts in her draft proposal, saying she placed a higher priority on those services that are mandated by the state — referred to as “core” — versus those not state-mandated — referred to as “additional core.” The proposal also eliminated all training expenses.
“We’re dealing with a pot of money that is limited, so where do we adjust?” Elam asked. “We were trying to focus on, ‘What is core? What do we need to keep?’”
Peer support in jeopardy?
Generating much discussion was the proposed elimination of funding for peer-support services. Its current fiscal year budget of $558,820 previously had been substantially decreased from last year’s budget of $897,220.
Todd Noack, executive director for Life Connections in DeWitt, took issue with the budget’s omission of peer-support services as a core service, as it should be. He said trained professionals are on site for care coordination, group discussions, and individualized case management and counseling.
He said the DeWitt facility doubles as a “drop-in center” that provides a safe haven for those in recovery, but he was dismayed that the whole operation was lumped into a line-item for “self-help drop-in center.”
“The peer support itself is a core service,” Noack said. “The drop-in center, the roof of the center is ‘additional core.’ Do you want to judge it by the roof, or do you want to judge it by what we’re actually doing there? I’ve been saying we should be called a peer-support wellness recovery center. ‘Drop-in center’ doesn’t define us.”
Noack said the center in DeWitt consistently serves an average of more than 100 people per month, most of whom regularly participate in support groups.
“With the cuts we are looking at, where would that leave you?” Cedar County Supervisor Dawn Smith asked Noack. “Would you still be able to function?”
“No,” Noack said. “We are not accredited because we are not a clinical model. We can’t bill Medicaid.”
He said he wonders whether Life Connections is receiving the credit it deserves.
“Our portion of this year’s budget of $558,820 was $83,000, and we’re serving 100-plus people,” Noack said. “The facilities in Muscatine and Scott counties are receiving more than twice that, and one of them currently has just seven individuals who are not covered by Medicaid.”
Vera French Mental Health Center CEO Rich Whitaker said the “strategically placed” peer-support center in Davenport also has great value.
“These are people who truly come right off the street,” he said. “They are people who just wander or don’t have a place to live. They get help in a low-pressure, problem-solving environment.”
‘We need long-term services’
Noack said the evidence-based, person-centered approach of peer support saves taxpayers money in the long run.
“We’ve got people that are already implemented and new people coming in who are not going to be served,” he said. “They’ll now be calling on crisis services (generating an) increase of dollars, and they’ll now go to emergency rooms, increasing dollars.”
Smith said she remembers having similar discussions in 2015, when officials were seeking ways to reduce costs and to treat patients with more dignity.
“We’re cutting a lot of the services that actually kept people out of those high-cost things,” she said. “And now we’re going to flip back to the old system where we didn’t take care of that, and now they’ll be back in the ERs and jails again. It’s like we’re going full circle.”
Whitaker noted a few programs — such as crisis-stabilization, medication management and transportation services — that he said are inadequately funded.
“We can’t just talk about crisis services, because it’s also what happens after the crisis,” he said. “Ultimately you need long-term treatment services, and some of the things you’re discussing here are going to affect long-term services.”
A few officials said they are wary of the proposed administrative budget as well as other managerial services that are provided by the Robert Young Center for Community Mental Health. The administrative and overhead costs composed about 18% of the proposed budget.
“We need to be careful while cutting direct services and preserving administration,” Whitaker said. “There are cheaper ways to do things.”
Elam said she’s had long, hard discussions on that topic.
“We talked with Robert Young about, ‘Do we take it on ourselves?’ she said. “That means one of our counties would take on an additional 13-15 people. There would be even more of a cost for the counties to do that.”
Adding uncertainty
The Eastern Iowa region’s budget-cutting discussion came against the backdrop of the state lawmakers’ discussions of their own on the way mental health services are funded statewide.
Responding to concerns from officials in many of the state’s 14 regions, Gov. Kim Reynolds in January proposed a 1-cent sales tax increase to change the way mental health services are funded. If passed as proposed, more state funding would flow into Eastern Iowa’s region’s coffers, drastically easing the severity of the region’s projected shortfall.
Reynolds’ proposal reportedly has met some resistance, however.
At a recent Legislative Coffee in DeWitt, State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, expressed confidence that lawmakers will make some adjustments to the way mental health regions are funded even if the governor’s proposal is turned away.
Elam’s proposed budget assumes that Muscatine County would no longer be a member of the Eastern Iowa region, which includes Clinton, Jackson, Scott and Cedar counties. Muscatine County left the region in the hopes of joining Southeast Iowa region, but the Southeast Iowa region has twice rejected the bid. Muscatine County’s next move is not clear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.