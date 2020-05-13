MORRISON, Ill. — This year marks the 10th anniversary for Wealth Advisor Joe Mills.
Mills began his career with First Wealth Financial Group in 2010 after being introduced to Breton Williams, First Wealth Financial Group CEO & Wealth Advisor, at the annual Christmas party in 2009. Mills vividly remembers their first conversation with a closing sentence from Williams stating, “If you are looking for a change of scenery, give me a call.”
The timing was perfect, and Mills was ready to learn more about his business and the opportunities as an adviser.
With the support of his wife, Danielle, Mills started his career with First Wealth in April 2010 and attributes his success to his main mentor, Williams, along with Andrew Meyers, who joined a year after Mills. Both have grown into great friendships while learning and establishing their businesses over the years.
After 4 years as an adviser, he decided to open a First Wealth Financial Group branch office in Morrison. In 2019, Mills moved to his current office location at 125 W. Main St. and divides his time between the main office in Clinton and the Morrison location.
When asked what motivates him to be a Wealth Advisor, he said, “I enjoy helping people prepare for the future. The conversations are not always fun and easy to have with clients and potential clients, but I love the opportunity to look at someone’s current financial situation and help them find ways to improve their position.”
If you wish to congratulate Mills on this milestone or are looking for a second opinion on your financial future, give him a call at (815) 718-5933 or send him an email at joe@firstwealthfinancialgroup.com
