THOMSON, Ill. — Outdoorsmen and their families are invited to attend the Mississippi Flyway Chapter of Waterfowl USA Sportsman’s Banquet on Feb. 26 at Majestic Pines in Thomson.
The midwinter Sportsman’s Banquet is aimed at returning the money raised to local wetland conservation. This year’s banquet will have items of interest for deer hunters, duck hunters, and coyote hunters.
The chapter encourages hunting families to attend the banquet and sets up games for the kids to play to win items. The chapter keeps the women in mind and holds a nice ladies' raffle. Hunting families will enjoy the banquet as kids will receive decoys and a chance to win hunting guns.
What drives the banquet is the members themselves, organizers said. Many sportsmen and members of the conservation group donated extra toward the kids' raffles. As many as seven youth guns will be awarded to young hunters at the banquet. Also, the very young will get a chance to win BB guns.
Adam Johnson, of Miles, has volunteered to auction during the event, where wildlife art, barn wood art, figurines, decorative decoys and sporting goods will be sold. A black lab female pup from Barn Ridge Kennel will be on the list to sell at the banquet.
Eric Engaldo will serve as the emcee for the event. He is a fellow waterfowler and will add a lot of excitement to the night.
Banquet doors open at 5 p.m. and organizers have lowered the price this year to help keep the banquet affordable.
For help with the banquet or for more information, call Ron Kaufman at Waterfowl USA at (309) 887-4390 or send an email to ronkaufman1@msn.com. Money raised goes to wetland conservation in the local area.
