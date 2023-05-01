CLINTON – The Mississippi River was cresting in the Gateway area Monday, about a week after the river reached major flood stage.
The river level at Camanche at 5:30 p.m. Monday was 22.78 feet, with the crest reaching 22.9 feet early Monday. The river stage in Fulton, Illinois reached 22.06 feet Sunday into Monday and had fallen to 21.93 feet by 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Flood stage is 17 feet at Camanche and 16 feet at Fulton.
Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness said flooding upriver had come in slightly under predicted crest levels and that it appears to be receding quickly in those locations, he told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Wilson said the river’s crest at Davenport of 21.4 feet was slightly lower than the 21.6 feet predicted for the Quad-Cities area.
The lower crest was in part due to some of the floodwaters pushing back up into tributaries along the river, creating some extra storage space, Wilson said.
Two minor levee breaks were reported over the weekend near a wildlife refuge south of Bellevue, and in Camanche that covered a couple streets with water, but Wilson said no homes were damaged, and officials were able to build a new sandbag barrier in Camanche to bring that flooding under control.
After rising for weeks, the Mississippi River reached its peak over the weekend in parts of southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. It also was cresting Monday in Davenport and the neighboring cities of Bettendorf, and across the river in Illinois at Rock Island and Moline.
The peak was slightly lower than forecast but still high enough to test the region’s flood defenses and to keep officials on guard. Many cities, including Clinton, have flood walls but Davenport relies on temporary sand-filled barriers and allows the river to flood in riverfront parks.
Without its floodwall, Dubuque would be facing significant problems, said Deron Muehring, a civil engineer for the city of Dubuque.
“The floodwaters would be up to 6 feet deep in the Port of Dubuque and more than 7 feet deep in the south port,” Muehring told the Dubuque Telegraph-Herald.
The flooding is expected to ease as the spring surge of water from melting snow works its way further down the 2,300-mile length of the river on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. Most of the tributaries in Iowa, Illinois and other Midwest states are running lower than usual, so they won’t exacerbate the flooding by dumping large amounts of water into the river.
The rising river will likely rank in the top ten of all time in many places, but the National Weather Service still said river levels will generally remain well below past records.
Forecasts call for little rain in the coming 10 days, so once the river crests it should soon begin a slow decline that will last for at least two weeks.
The flooding woes come as Florida and Virginia residents are cleaning up from weekend tornadoes.
On Saturday, a tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with winds of 100 mph, while a tornado moved through the City of Virginia Beach on Sunday, damaging dozens of homes, downing trees and causing gas leaks.
