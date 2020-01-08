CLINTON — Jan. 19 will mark Clinton’s 32nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
As in years past, the community-based Clinton MLK Committee has been working to build on previous celebrations and plan an event that will inspire, educate, promote peace and justice, and help the community come together to reflect upon King's life and work.
This year’s celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Clinton Community College. All are invited to join fellow community members to celebrate and honor King’s message of peace, justice and equality. The program will begin at 2 p.m. with keynote speaker Charlene Williams.
The celebration will include exhibits, music, a civil rights march reenactment throughout CCC’s halls and light refreshments. The event is free to attend, and all are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.