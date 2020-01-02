EDUCATION: A Clinton High School graduate, Scott Maddasion, 34, earned a bachelor of arts degree in finance and business administration from Ashford University in Clinton in 2011 and a master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University.
EMPLOYMENT: Loan officer at Aegis Credit Union, Clinton, for the past seven years. He handles all consumer lending activities, including auto loans, personal loans and debt consolidation. Prior to that he was a staff development coordinator and recruiter with Comprehensive Rehab in Clinton.
MILITARY SERVICE: Enlisted member of the United States Air Force, attaining the highest rank of senior airman. He worked as a network intelligence analyst conducting computer network security, coordinated communication among several national agencies and led a five-person team in identifying and analyzing high-interest communications supporting Pacific Commander initiatives.
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Junior achievement instructor; among other basketball coaching positions, he was head girls basketball coach at Northeast High School, head girls basketball coach at Prince of Peace, and volunteer assistant men’s basketball coach at Ashford University.
